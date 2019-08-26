”MFM Produces Largest Number Of First Class Graduates Every Year” – Olukoya

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Daniel Olukoya said his church produces the largest number of first class graduates every year on Sunday.

The clergyman awarded over 300 first class graduates with three NYSC presidential awardees.

While delivering a speech, Olukoya said,

“As part of the 70-point agenda for the youths, I made a statement in 2010 that, any member of the MFM that perform excellently well in school would be giving an official car among other cash prizes.

At the inception, 19 students benefited from the initiative while in 2015, it went up to 115 beneficiaries. I couldn’t withstand the burden so, I had to call for more sponsors to partner with me due to the rise of the first class graduates who have been so excellence freak in their various disciplines over the years. I am glad to tell you that over 250 students have so far benefited from this initiative since its inception.

Today, the number has drastically increased to over 300 first class graduates across various tertiary institutions in the world. Of all churches I know of, MFM now produces the largest number of first class graduates every year.”