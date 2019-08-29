Mixed Reactions Trail I GO Dye’s Open Letter To Buhari

I Go Dye, a popular stand-up comedian, has taken to his Instagram page to write an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, calling for the release of Omoyele Sowore, the detained convener of RevolutionNow protest, and also reminding Buhari that he was 41-year-old when he overthrew Shagari‘s government.

His open letter has since sparked reactions from Nigerians as they have taken to his comment section to hail him.

Read Also: Buhari has to apologize to all of us; I Go Dye talks election postponement

In their address, they said ”finally, a celebrity that cares for Nigerians has spoken.”

What I Go Dye wrote to Buhari:

What Nigerians are saying: