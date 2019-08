Alterplate record singer, Harrysong, says although there is money in the Music business, what is obtainable in politics is ”longer.”

Read Also: [Photo]: Harrysong shares photos of the house he lived 11-year ago in Port-Harcourt

The singer made this known on his Instagram page while sharing a photo of himself hanging out with Godswill Akpabio, the new minister for Niger/Delta.

See what he wrote below: