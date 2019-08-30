Mosque Demolition: Wike’s Attitude Despicable, Unruly: Shekarau

Ibrahim Shekarau, senator representing Kano central, has criticised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for allegedly demolishing a mosque in the state.

The senator, in a statement on Friday, described the action as one which “manifests the highest forms of irresponsibility by a so-called elected official in this polity.”

“It is an attempt to truncate this nation’s democracy.

“It is a serious security threat,” he said while calling on the federal government and security agencies to “call Governor Wike to order, and to hold him responsible for any breach of the peace that his actions and utterances could cause in this country.

“This is not the first time this Governor would show his reckless side in utterances and actions,” the lawmaker said.

“It could be recalled that last year, he threatened his own Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) hierarchy that they either hold the party’s convention in Port Harcourt or, as he vowed, risk his destroying the party.

Read Also: You Are A Pathological Liar: Muslim Group Attacks Governor Wike

“Rather than risk the wrath of this single, reckless and irresponsible individual, the party’s leaders sheepishly acquiesced and danced to his whims by going to Rivers for their convention.

“In the end, I call on the Muslim community in Rivers State and Muslims throughout Nigeria to remain calm and law-abiding. Let us not copy Wike’s despicable attitude and unruly behaviour.

“Let us not lose our sense of decency, as two wrongs do not make a right. We shall, however, encourage Rivers State Muslim Community to be firm and focused; to pursue their constitutional right in the court of law as they did and won their cases in the past.

“This time, they will demand the rebuilding of Trans-Amadi Mosque and the payment of compensation. They will also demand Governor Nyesom Wike to unreservedly apologize to Nigerians.”