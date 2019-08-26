Mother Kills Her 2 Adult Kids, Then Commits Suicide

A Georgia woman has reportedly killed her kids before turning the gun on herself.

According to reports, Marsha Edwards fatally shot her grown son and daughter just hours after she took to social media to brag about them.

Edwards had written on her Instagram page: “could not ask for better children.” This was hours before her body was discovered Wednesday, at her townhouse in an upscale neighbourhood outside Atlanta.

Her kids Erin Edwards, 20; and Christopher Edwards Jr., 24, reportedly died of gunshot wounds, while Marsha died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mother and kids were members of the National Association of Black Journalists.