MUSIC Alert: Listen To Olamide’s ‘Pawon’, Lyrics And Reactions

Nigerian rapper popular for his indigenous rapper, Olamide, is out with a new track called ‘Pawon’.
The song as been getting mixed reactions on Twitter and the music industry in general.
The song was by produced by Crackermallo.
Lyrics to Pawon
Ewele, ewele happen kile’pon, to tobi to yi
Ogaju, o n dami lorun, oleju, o yimi lori
All my sexy ladies, pawon, pawon, pawon
All my sexy mamas, pawon, pawon, pawon
Jojo pawon, juju pawon, Titi pawon, Kiki pawon
Tola pawon, Yeye pawon, Bibi pawon
Jojo pawon, juju pawon, Titi pawon, Kiki pawon
Reactions from Twitter
I am not even joking #pawon is a massive banger, bless your playlist with that tune.
@PrinceAdekola_Dis gbedu dey burst my brain… Pawon(kill dem) as e dey hot…#Olamide
@thewritingDJAm I the only one who thinks this Pawon song from Olamide is a refix of Harrysong’s Ele o with a blend of #dmxchallenge?
okeke victor
@vkeybhoiOlamide Dey Give me Joy…… This Song is MadddddddAnd someone Said they Have Dethroned The King himself….. You dunno….Pawon to the world Club Banger….. This Song Na Crisis
@cop_kake All my sexy ladies Pawon Olamide noticed we’re getting bored and decided to drop Pawon…. Song on repeat RT if you’re enjoying this banger
Listen Below:
Olamide: Pawon
Released: August 25th, 2019
Format: mp3
Genre: Afrobeat,
Length: 3:16 min
Label: YBNL
Producer: Crackermallo