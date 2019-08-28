Muslim Clerics Seen Dancing Naira Marley’s Soapy Dance

by Eyitemi
The muslims clerics and Nairamarley
The Muslims clerics and Naira Marley

A new video has emerged on the internet where some Muslim clerics were seen rendering the now-viral ”Soapy” dance step which was introduced by Naira Marley.

In the video, the clerics were seen dancing so good that it would be hard to believe that they are not some regular club-goer.

Since the dance step ”Soapy” became viral, it has received some level of criticism from music lovers.

Watch the video below:

Naira Marley
