My Cheating Husband Says Giving Him Anal Sex And Freshly Made Food Is The Only Way To Stop: Nigerian Lady

by Valerie Oke
Shocking!!! Lady Reveals That She Gets Honey Whenever She Sees Her Brother Naked
File photo of a sad woman

Relationship expert and adviser, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian lady who contacted him for advice by sharing that her cheating husband came back home with a promise that he would change but not without a condition.

The condition, as shared by the lady, is that he gets freshly made food, anal sex with a condom and that she wears makeup every weekend in the house.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick – Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

The lady is in a dilemma. What do you think she should do???

Read the full story below:

Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin
0

You may also like

Nonso Diobi: Don’t Call Me Boo, My Name Is Nonso

7 Common Marriage Killers That Threaten Your Relationship Every Day

Put The Ring Down. 5 Signs You Really Shouldn’t Get Marriage Yet

11 Ways Your Friends Change After You Get Married But Never Admit

If Dieting Isn’t Working For You, Try These 3 Things

UK Fashion Buyers, Stavros Karelis & Anna Trevelyan to speak on “The Concept of Fashion Curation”, at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

4 Breakup Lines You Hear Very Often That Are Actually True

5 Things People Who Are Good With Money Never Say

Toke Makinwa Releases Cover Art for her book “On Becoming”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *