My Cheating Husband Says Giving Him Anal Sex And Freshly Made Food Is The Only Way To Stop: Nigerian Lady

Relationship expert and adviser, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian lady who contacted him for advice by sharing that her cheating husband came back home with a promise that he would change but not without a condition.

The condition, as shared by the lady, is that he gets freshly made food, anal sex with a condom and that she wears makeup every weekend in the house.

The lady is in a dilemma. What do you think she should do???

Read the full story below: