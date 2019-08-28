My Girlfriend Who Moans Loud During Sex Told Her Sister My Dick Is Small: Man Cries Out

by Eyitemi
Joro Olumofin, a popular Nigerian relationship expert and self-acclaimed love doctor has shared the story of a man who messaged him over claims he saw a chat between his girlfriend and her sister.

In the chat, the man whose girlfriend always moan loud told the sister that his dick is too small.

He added that while having sex recently, the lady screamed loud and he felt like slapping her.

The man concluded by saying he is confused.

Read the full story below:

