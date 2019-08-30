‘My Husband Sent Me To Jail’ – Zeb Ejiro’s Wife Cries Out

by Temitope Alabi
Zeb Ejiro and Wife
Zeb Ejiro and WIfe

Joy Ejiro Etugbo, the wife of veteran filmmaker Zeb Ejiro, has taken to social media to cry out over the alleged maltreatment being meted out to her by her husband.

According to Joy, her husband and a tenant connived to have her sent to jail.

Her post has since gotten many wondering if the couple are having issues or not.

Joy has since refused to give further information about her post and Zeb on his part is yet to react to the post.

