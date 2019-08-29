“Na Hunger, Poverty Make Some Nigerian Men Turn Gay”—Jaywon

by Amaka

Nigerian singer, Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, better known as Jaywon, has blamed hunger and poverty as the cause of the exponential increase in the number of gay men in Nigeria.

Jaywon
Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared a post, saying that he wishes to ask those practising homosexualism but he knows it is because of hunger and poverty and it is not intentional.

A man had recently claimed that Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd is gay, sharing some implicating photos of him and his alleged gay partner.

See his full post below:

