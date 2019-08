The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2019 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination.

The announcement was made by the acting registrar, Abubakar Gana, at the council headquarters in Minna on Tuesday.

According to him, 71 per cent of the candidates obtained five credits including English and mathematics.