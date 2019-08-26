Newborn Baby Arrives With Implant That Was Meant To Stop His Mum From Getting Pregnant

A Twitter user ‘BDLLM45 has shared the photo of a baby who was born with a birth control implant attached to his head on delivery.

Since the photo hit the internet, it has become a trending gist with people saying that the baby defied all odds to come into this World.

The user, while sharing the photo also commented: ”Man wore implant on his head like a trophy. ”You expected this to stop me, Karen??? I am inevitable.”

See what he tweeted below: