Newborn Baby Arrives With Implant That Was Meant To Stop His Mum From Getting Pregnant

by Eyitemi
The new born baby with the implant on his head
The newborn baby with the implant on his head

A Twitter user ‘BDLLM45 has shared the photo of a baby who was born with a birth control implant attached to his head on delivery.

Since the photo hit the internet, it has become a trending gist with people saying that the baby defied all odds to come into this World.

Read Also: Man Sends Wife Packing For Taking Birth Control Pills Because He Didn’t Buy Her A Car

The user, while sharing the photo also commented: ”Man wore implant on his head like a trophy. ”You expected this to stop me, Karen??? I am inevitable.”

See what he tweeted below:

 

