Nigeran Man Claims Frodd Is Gay; Shares Implicating Photos

A Facebook user, Sizwe Ngema has caused a stir online after he raised an alarm over the sexuality of the BBNaija housemate Frodd.
The web user shared implicating photos of the Big brother Naija 2019 housemate claiming that he used to be gay before the show.
This development came after pictures of Frodd kissing and pressing the butt of his alleged gay partner on Instagram picture went viral.
Information Nigeria recalls Frodd recently got a kiss from his love interest, Esther after 59 days of wooing her.
The alleged gay partner, @ sbuh_msomi, however, has taken to Instagram to clear the air by denying his relationship with Frodd and deleted all the implicating pictures on his profile.
Read Also: ‘I Will Be Happy When Gedoni Proposes To Me With A Ring’ – Khafi
See the post below:
View this post on Instagram
BBNaija: “Frodd Is Gay” – Facebook User reveals. . . Big brother Naija 2019 housemate, Frodd has been alleged to be ‘gay’ before the show. . . A Facebook user by name ‘Sizwe Ngema’ has raised an alarm over the sexuality of the BBNaija housemate Frodd . . This came after pictures of Frodd circulated online where he profusely kissed pressed the bumbum of his alleged gay partner on IG. . . The Alleged gay partner @ sbuh_msomi has taken to Instagram to debunk intimacy with Frodd and deleted all the implicating pictures on his profile. (Swipe)