Nigeran Man Claims Frodd Is Gay; Shares Implicating Photos

by Amaka

A Facebook user, Sizwe Ngema has caused a stir online after he raised an alarm over the sexuality of the BBNaija housemate Frodd.

Frodd and the alleged gay partner
BBNaija housemate, Frodd and the alleged gay partner

The web user shared implicating photos of the Big brother Naija 2019 housemate claiming that he used to be gay before the show.

This development came after pictures of Frodd kissing and pressing the butt of his alleged gay partner on Instagram picture went viral.

Information Nigeria recalls Frodd recently got a kiss from his love interest, Esther after 59 days of wooing her.

The alleged gay partner, @ sbuh_msomi, however, has taken to Instagram to clear the air by denying his relationship with Frodd and deleted all the implicating pictures on his profile.

See the post below:

