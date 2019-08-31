Nigeria Was Created By Colonialists To Provide Raw Materials For Industries In Europe: Sam Adeyemi

by Valerie Oke
Money is good but it empowers you to commit sin - Pastor Sam Adeyemi
Pastor Sam Adeyemi

The senior pastor of Daystar Christian Center, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has said that Nigeria was created by the colonialists to provide raw materials for industries in Europe and that it still serves this purpose despite independence.

Read Also: It Is Very Important To Pray, Do Not Let Anyone Deceive You; Sam Adeyemi

The respected cleric then went on to query if the current leaders in government can be courageous enough to inspire and lead a national discussion to create a new Nigeria now?

His words:

Nigeria was created by colonialists to provide raw materials for industries in Europe. It’s still done, in spite of independence. Can leaders in government be courageous enough to inspire and lead a national discussion to create a new Nigeria now? #leadership #NewNigeria

What he tweeted below:

Tags from the story
Sam Adeyemi
0

You may also like

3 Takeaways From Magu’s Speech At NBA’s Workshop

two-headed baby

Woman Delivers Two-Headed Baby In Lagos

Buhari accepts Onnoghen’s voluntary retirement

Toke Makinwa Thankful, Shares her 9Years Journey To Stardom

‘You Want To Be A Boss Lady, Then Slay Like This’ – Toke Makinwa Says As She Step Out Looking ‘All Gorgeous” In New Pictures(Photos)

7-year Old Boy Lynched In Lagos For Stealing Garri

Nigerian newspaper headlines today: 30th March

Holy Thursday: 11 Facts About Today You Should Know

“We Need Oshiomole In Abuja”- President Buhari

Inspirational Sunday: How To Be Friends With God

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *