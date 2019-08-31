Nigeria Was Created By Colonialists To Provide Raw Materials For Industries In Europe: Sam Adeyemi

The senior pastor of Daystar Christian Center, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has said that Nigeria was created by the colonialists to provide raw materials for industries in Europe and that it still serves this purpose despite independence.

The respected cleric then went on to query if the current leaders in government can be courageous enough to inspire and lead a national discussion to create a new Nigeria now?

His words:

Nigeria was created by colonialists to provide raw materials for industries in Europe. It’s still done, in spite of independence. Can leaders in government be courageous enough to inspire and lead a national discussion to create a new Nigeria now? #leadership #NewNigeria

What he tweeted below: