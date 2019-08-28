Nigerian Actors Are Not Rich — Actress Victoria Inyama

US-based Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has taken it upon herself to advise fans not to see celebrities as superhumans without problems.

The actress expressed that a lot of celebrities have difficulty in their relationship because their partners never had good intentions from the start.

Also Read: Victoria Inyama Reacts As Jada Pollock Accuses Wizkid Of Domestic Violence

The actress expressed that most of the relationship entertainers enter into always end because their partners only want to reap them off, believing they have money.

See her post below: