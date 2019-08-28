Nigerian Actors Are Not Rich — Actress Victoria Inyama

US-based Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has taken it upon herself to advise fans not to see celebrities as superhumans without problems.
The actress expressed that a lot of celebrities have difficulty in their relationship because their partners never had good intentions from the start.
Also Read: Victoria Inyama Reacts As Jada Pollock Accuses Wizkid Of Domestic Violence
The actress expressed that most of the relationship entertainers enter into always end because their partners only want to reap them off, believing they have money.
See her post below:
View this post on Instagram
Public Figures/ Actors/ Actresses / Successful Sports Persons / Musicians…. Comedians …..etc ………Often have relationship issues…… Because d other half Never had honest intentions In d 1st Place! Nigerian Actors are not Rich, (money miss road popping champagne rich) Very few have good management that use their popularity to earn them additional income…… Be honest… Were U in love with that actor?? Or were U in infatuated with d fame & Attention they receive?…. Were U in love with his personality/person/ Soul……did U even bother to know him or were you just excited that U got him/Her…..He’s human too… With emotions…. Struggling with d same issues A typical human being struggles with…. I tell You….he’s / She’s human They cry / feel low/ use d toilet too/ Also dealing with loads of insecurities They also are now afraid of falling in love …… Getting hurt & damaged …. Being used in a kiss & tell format🤦🏽♀️ Like every human being they do need a lot of Emotional & Psychological support…. Congruence….Patience …. True Love encompasses all these Actions….. To d sweetest couples I know…. Keep d love 🔥 burning….. Love is a beautiful tang❤️ #vky’sviews#living #learning#loving#learning💚💚💚💚 Face sculpture @verasamue @vgoldcosmetics 💜