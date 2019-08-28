Nigerian Lady Receives Query From Boss After Boyfriend Gave Her Birthday Surprise During Office Hours

A Twitter user @omoGbajabiamila has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share the story of a lady who received a query from her boss simply because her boyfriend gave her a birthday surprise during office hours.
Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo: Pretty Mike, Toyin Lawani Sponsored My Birthday Dinner, Not COZA
Do you think the boss overreacted???
See what he tweeted below:
Yesterday, a guy surprised his babe at her office. He sent a saxophonist to play her a birthday song.
While saxophonist was playing & other staff were awwwing, the company MD walked in, got angry & threw saxophonist out of the office.
Birthday girl was issued a query.
😭😭😭
— Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) August 28, 2019