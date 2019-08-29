Nigerian Man Calls Out Lady For Leaving His Toilet Unflushed

by Amaka

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to call out his female friend for leaving his toilet unflushed after he hosted her.

According to @OlaOfLife, he gave the Abuja-based lady a place to stay in his house during her trip to Lagos for the NBA conference.

However, when he got home, there was an awful smell coming from the toilet in the guest room where she stayed.

The lady did not flush the toilet and she had also left used tissue paper on the floor.

The web user revealed he confronted her on Whatsapp but the lady blocked him after she apologised.

Read Also: Fans Blast Olamide For Promoting His New Song With Half-Naked Lady

Read his tweets below:

 

Nigerian man calls out lady that left his toilet unflushed Nigerian man calls out lady that left his toilet unflushed Nigerian man calls out lady that left his toilet unflushed

Nigerian man calls out lady that left his toilet unflushed

Tags from the story
NBA Conference
0

You may also like

Nigerian Celebrities Step Out To Support Buhari | Photos

Video + Photo: Davido And HKN Gang Practice “SKELEWU” Dance Step

Adesua Etomi looked star-struck as she met VP Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo (Photos)

PHOTOS: AY, Kcee, Osita Iheme & Julius Agwu, Others At Mike Ezuruonye’s Birthday Party

Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction during performance

“I Won’t Dump My Man Because He Can’t Satisfy Me In Bed”- Actress Praise Sam Ogan

I Mentored Psquare, Wizkid, Timaya, D’banj, Others – Sound Sultan

Don Jazzy & D’Banj Announce Mo’Hits Reunion Tour (Watch Video)

Timaya’s Daughter Marks Her 2nd Year Birthday + See Timaya’s Lovely Message To Her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *