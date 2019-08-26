“Nigerian Men Are Scammers, Avoid Them” – Huddah Monroe Warns Kenyan Women

Popular Kenyan model and socialite, Huddah Monroe has taken to her Instagram page to warn other women to desist from dating Nigerian men.

Information Nigeria recalls 77 Nigerian nationals were charged with a 252-count federal grand jury indictment by the FBI on Thursday.

The socialite shared a series of post on her Instagram story alleging that Nigerian men are scammers, who impregnate women, milk them dry and disappear without a trace which is why there are so many single mothers in Kenya.

Monroe also revealed that South African women and East African women are often the targets of these perpatrators.

Read her post below.