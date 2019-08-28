Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th August 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 28th August 2019:

A 39-year-old man, Yemi Falana, has appeared before an Ado Ekiti chief magistrate’s court for threatening to kill a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Olaiya. According to police prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, the defendant committed the offence on August 22, 2019, at Araromi Obo in Igbemo-Ekiti in the Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State. Okunade alleged that Falana unlawfully threatened to kill Olaiya with a knife, adding that he caused a breach of peace, which made him commit an offence contrary to Section 86 (2) of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

A young woman suspected to be a commercial sex worker has been found dead in a hotel at Amukpe in Sapele, Delta State. The corpse of the woman(reportedly in her 20’s) was said to have been discovered underneath a bed in a room at the hotel. It was reported that other customers had lodged in the hotel, without knowing that the woman’s body was under the bed. The incident was confirmed by Police Commissioner of the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, adding that the deceased was not a commercial sex worker.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, DG NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned corps members against exposing themselves to situation that could lead them into getting kidnapped. The NYSC DG made it clear that the scheme will not pay ransom on any corps member kidnapped or in a bandit attack. The DG made this known during his unannounced visit on camp officials and Corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Katsina. A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Katsina State NYSC, Alex Obemeata said the Director-General advised the corps members not to endanger their security and also secure themselves to avoid being victims of kidnapping.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s major critic, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has differentiated between Buhari’s cabal and Internet fraudsters known as Yahoo boys. Omokri in a tweet on Tuesday, said while Yahoo boys steal from foreigners and invest in Nigeria, Buhari’ cabal steals from Nigerians and invest with foreigners.

A group known as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Tuesday advised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to shelve their plans to attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan as would give Ndigbo a bad name. This was made known in a statement by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had instructed his members in Japan to disgrace and arrest Buhari when he arrives.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Founder and Senior Of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), is being interrogated by police detectives over rape allegations. This was revealed by Force spokesperson, ACP Frank Mba, adding that the cleric is being grilled at the force criminal investigation department in Abuja.

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike has officially debunked claims he ordered the demolition of a mosque worth billions of Naira in Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, the state capital. According to the governor in a statement issued on Monday, there was no mosque in the purported location where the said demolition occurred. He berated the those who circulated the fake news, adding that it was done to score cheap point against his administration.

A new video has emerged on the internet wherein the Anti-Crime Patrol division in Akure was accused of beating up a female undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure(FUTA) and also leaving her with a bloody eye in the process. While it is unclear what transpired between the lady and the police officers, a close up look at the video reveals that there were four police officers at the scene of the brutalization and none of them were moved as the lady bled profusely.

