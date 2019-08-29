Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th August 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 29th August 2019:

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Founder and Senior Of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), is being interrogated by police detectives over rape allegations. This was revealed by Force spokesperson, ACP Frank Mba, adding that the cleric is being grilled at the force criminal investigation department in Abuja. Busola Dakolo, a photographer and wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo had accused pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was just a teenager in Olorin, Kwara state, an allegation that was vehemently denied by the pastor, even though he initially stepped down from the pulpit when the allegations came up barely two months ago.

A group known as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Tuesday advised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to shelve their plans to attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan as would give Ndigbo a bad name. This was made known in a statement by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had instructed his members in Japan to disgrace and arrest Buhari when he arrives.

The Police Force has reacted to a viral video of one of its personnel saying anyone who drives a Mercedes Benz in Nigeria is a Yahoo Boy while arresting Nigerian Footballer Stephen Chukwude. Chukwude who plays for Enyimba FC had his own dose of police excesses when an officer insisted he was a fraudster because he was driving a Benz.

A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a suit challenging the detention of Omoyele Sowore, main convener of #RevolutionNow movement. The presiding judge, Evelyn Maha, ruled that hearing the application would mean reviewing the court order directing the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain Sowore. A federal High Court had on August 8 granted the DSS permission to detain Sowore for 45 days as against the 90 days requested.

Three Nigerian women have been arrested and charged to court for beating and stealing Dh57,000 from an Iraqi man in Dubai. The women were reportedly charged with robbery by the Dubai police and a verdict is expected later in the month. According to GULF NEWS, the 45-year-old Iraqi man arrived in Dubai in January and met a woman, whom he thought was a Swedish student, through a dating app. Narrating his ordeal, the man was quoted as saying he and the woman agreed to meet at her apartment in Al Quoz, western Dubai, after they spoke on phone. However, when he arrived at her apartment, he was confronted by a group of women who attacked him.

A 30-year-old man has absconded after reportedly stabbing his mother, on Tuesday in Anambra. The deceased, Mrs. Grace Anaka, was said to have been killed at Ifite Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State. The suspect, Nwabueze Anaka, reportedly a pastor in one of the new generation churches in the area, was said to have committed the crime at the family compound early on Tuesday morning.

A grandmother, identified as Mrs Bisi Ogedegbe, is lying unconscious in a hospital in Benin, Edo State, after she was flooded with a belt by a DPO in the State who detained her daughter. According to the report, the woman’s daughter was detained in the police station for no reason and the woman who was assaulted by the DPO had gone there when the assault occurred.

Information Nigeria recalls that Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, was arrested by security operatives on August 2nd.

