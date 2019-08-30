Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th August 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 30th August 2019:

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed that those responsible for the gruesome murder of Father David Tanko be immediately fished out. The police boss said this in a statement on Thursday, adding that the force will not rest on the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says President Muhammadu Buhari is the only Nigerian leader that has invested more in infrastructure development than other administrations. The Information Minister said this at the 9th quadrennial conference of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) 0n Thursday, in Abuja. He said, “The government is investing massively in the provision of critical infrastructure to enable you to discharge your duties effectively and efficiently,” he said.

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the November 16 governorship election. A total of 3,596 delegates were accredited in the primary which held in Lokoja, the state capital.

Kingsley Moghalu, the Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence at the recently held G7 Summit in France. According to Moghalu, it is unfortunate that president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Kagame of Rwanda were invited but the president of Africa’s supposedly largest economy wasn’t invited. Moghalu said, “It’s sad that @NGRPresident of Africa’s supposedly largest economy wasn’t invited to the G7 summit in France but Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa were.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has apologised and deleted an earlier post on Twitter about the rescue of the three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria abducted on Monday. Ahmed, on Wednesday, tweeted that, “The Kaduna State police command has rescued three students of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria abducted on Monday along Abuja-Kaduna Highway”.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nigeria has urged the government to respect their day of worship by not fixing National elections or examinations on those days. According to the President, Northern Nigeria Union Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Yohanna Harry, fixing elections and examinations on these days means denying their members from exercising their civic right to worship.Speaking to newsmen in Minna after its North Central Nigeria Men Conference at Brighter International School, Harry said: “Nigerians have the freedom of worship, they are supposed to be free to worship the way they want. It has become a thing of concern to our members to worship as our day of Sabbath is usually the day in which political elections are fixed.

President Muhammadu Buhari has cited massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, as reasons why the Nigeria/Benin Republic border was partially closed. According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the restriction at Seme followed the joint border security exercise ordered by the government and aimed at securing Nigeria’s land and maritime borders.

Three Nigerian women have been arrested and charged to court for beating and stealing Dh57,000 from an Iraqi man in Dubai. The women were reportedly charged with robbery by the Dubai police and a verdict is expected later in the month.

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehuhas called out former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu. Recall that the presidential candidate of the YPP during the 2019 general elections mocked the absence of Nigeria at the ongoing G7 summit of World leaders and some African countries in France. Reacting, Garba Shehu cleared the air on the non-invitation of Nigeria as he declared that it was not a snub.

