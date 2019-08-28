‘Nigerian Police Are Bunch Of Illiterate Fools’ – Paul Okoye

by Temitope Alabi
Paul Okoye
Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye, one half of the defunct PSquaure group has taken to social media to react to the recent incident involving a footballer and the police, as well as, the FUTA student who was brutalized by a police officer.

Recall that a police officer arrested a footballer, saying only Yahoo boys can afford a Benz in the country.

This came barely hours after a FUTA student cried out after being brutalised by a police officer.

Read Also: Police Arrest Officer Who Assaulted FUTA Student

Reacting to the incidents, Paul tagged the police force as bunch of illiterates who keep disgracing the country.

Read his posts below;

Paul Okoye post
Paul Okoye post
Paul Okoye post
Paul Okoye post
Tags from the story
Paul Okoye, police
0

You may also like

“I Have No University Degree” -Africa’s Richest Woman, Folorunsho Alakija

Mr. 2Kay unveils Cover Art & Tracklist for Second Studio Album, Elevated!

Phyno Allegedly Buys Himself A Multi-million Naira Property In Lekki

UNFORGIVABLE: Check Out Dayo Amusa’s Outfit To Movie Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meet the thick model who is driving people crazy with her massive curves, eye-popping boobs and fat camel toe (Photos)

Nigerian Singer, Adekunle Gold loses his dad

Akwa Ibom government debunks reports of stampede, death, at stadium opening

Akwa Ibom government debunks reports of stampede, death, at stadium opening

Here Is The The Secret Behind Kate Henshaw’s Happiness And Youthful Looks

American singer Britney Spears checks into mental health facility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *