‘Nigerian Police Are Bunch Of Illiterate Fools’ – Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye, one half of the defunct PSquaure group has taken to social media to react to the recent incident involving a footballer and the police, as well as, the FUTA student who was brutalized by a police officer.

Recall that a police officer arrested a footballer, saying only Yahoo boys can afford a Benz in the country.

This came barely hours after a FUTA student cried out after being brutalised by a police officer.

Read Also: Police Arrest Officer Who Assaulted FUTA Student

Reacting to the incidents, Paul tagged the police force as bunch of illiterates who keep disgracing the country.

Read his posts below;