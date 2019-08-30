Nigerians React As Khafi, Omashola Share Comprising Position (Photo)

by Amaka

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the compromising sitting position of BBNaija housemates, Khafi and Omashola in the garden.

Khafi and her lover, Gedoni
BBNaija housemates, Khafi and her lover, Gedoni

Information Nigeria recalls the current Head of House had confided in the fellow male housemate that she would be happy if her evicted love interest, Gedoni proposes to her with a ring outside the house.

Well, it seems the duo have also formed a strong bond which has left many confused, considering the fact that it is barely one-week since Khafi’s lover left the reality show.

Khafi, who could not bear the heart-break of the fashion designer’s eviction, was seen severally suckling and brooding as she continues to remember the fun memories they once shared under the duvet.

Warri pikin, Omashola appears to be helping get over it by providing her comfort on his laps.

See the picture and some reactions below:

