Nigerians React As Khafi, Omashola Share Comprising Position (Photo)

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the compromising sitting position of BBNaija housemates, Khafi and Omashola in the garden.

Information Nigeria recalls the current Head of House had confided in the fellow male housemate that she would be happy if her evicted love interest, Gedoni proposes to her with a ring outside the house.

Well, it seems the duo have also formed a strong bond which has left many confused, considering the fact that it is barely one-week since Khafi’s lover left the reality show.

Khafi, who could not bear the heart-break of the fashion designer’s eviction, was seen severally suckling and brooding as she continues to remember the fun memories they once shared under the duvet.

Warri pikin, Omashola appears to be helping get over it by providing her comfort on his laps.

See the picture and some reactions below:

Lmao Khafi needs Companionship soo bad. If she gives Omashola any green light then she is a Fraud. Just hope this innocent friendship continues… — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) August 30, 2019

Wrong omosohola is just a friend to khafi. No emotional issues involved. — Sonia harrison (@SoniaharrisonH1) August 30, 2019

Wrong omosohola is just a friend to khafi. No emotional issues involved. — Sonia harrison (@SoniaharrisonH1) August 30, 2019

😂😂😂 I love Khafi die. 🙈💕💕 — Prosper 🔱🔱🔱 (@PEzidiukwu) August 30, 2019