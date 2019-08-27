Nigerians To Start Paying Taxes On Internet Transactions From 2020

by Temitope Alabi

FIRS

Babatunde Fowler, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, has made it known that from January 2020, the agency will begin to impose a value-added tax on Internet transactions and this applies to both domestic and international.

This was made known on Monday at the African Tax Administration Forum in Abuja.

Read Also: Davido Reacts As FIRS Names Him Among Tax Defaulters In Nigeria

He said, “We have thrown it out to Nigerians. Effective from January 2020, we will ask banks to charge VAT on online transactions, both domestic and international.

“VAT remains the cash cow in most African countries, with an average VAT-to-total tax revenue rate of 31 per cent.

“This is higher than the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s average of 20 per cent.

“This statistics, therefore, is a validation of the need for us to streamline the administration of this tax with the full knowledge of its potential contributions to national budgets.”

 

Tags from the story
FIRS, internet, tax
0

You may also like

FG Under Heavy Fire For Releasing Just Six Names Of ‘Looters’ 22 Months After Failed Promises

‘Only Money Can Make Me Take Off My Dreadlocks’ – Uti Nwachukwu

Police officers assault NYSC member in Katsina State

Things You May Not Know About University Of Ibadan

UPDATE: Police finally arrest 14-year-old girl and others for beheading man

Married Prophet Defiles House Girl During Funeral

Bayelsa state – Local government workers will get their full salaries

Kano state Anti-corruption agency withdraws invitation to the wife of Emir Sanusi

Anti-corruption commission explains why allegations were suspended against Muhammadu Sanusi II

Nigerian lady praises God after she survives an accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *