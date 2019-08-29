Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan Breaks 20-Year-Old Record

Tobi Amusan, Africa’s 100-metre hurdles champion, on Wednesday, broke yet another record.

According to reports, Tobi surpassed Glory Alozie’s 20-year-old Africa Games record of 12.74s instantly setting a new one of 12.68s (-0.6).

Tobi, who is a 22 -year -old gold medalist in the Women’s 100m final at the 12th Africa Games at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Morocco, is sure trending on social media as many have taken to different platform s to celebrate her and appreciate her dedication to the sport.