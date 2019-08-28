Nkechi Blessing Passionately Kisses Boyfriend In Public (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday shared a video of herself passionately kissing her boyfriend and co-actor, Mide Adeyemi on the beach.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress was said to have been engaged to filmmaker, Elijah Tolulope Rotimi.

Iyabo Ojo had revealed that the filmmaker had proposed to her on the set of a movie October 30th, 2018.

Sunday later revealed it was a fake engagement and skit gone wrong.

Now, the actress, who has found love again, revealed that she met her current boyfriend on the set of a movie.

Watch the video below: