Nnamdi Kanu Not Genuine Freedom Fighter: PDP Chairman

Onyekachi Nwebonyi, the chairman of Ebonyi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has stated that if Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is a genuine freedom fighter then he would have stayed back home to press his demand for the emancipation of the marginalized people of Biafra.

According to the PDP chairman who made this known in a statement, added that Nnamdi Kanu needs to take a cue from notable fighters some of who even paid the supreme price for their course.

His words:

“If Nnamdi Kanu is a genuine freedom fighter, he should have taken a cue from notable freedom fighters, some of who even paid the supreme price for their course.

“Kanu should have stayed back to press home his demand for the emancipation of the marginalized people of Biafra. That is why I call him a coward. He should also remember that the Igbos are not the only people of Biafra”.

“And again, mentioning the governor of Ebonyi State for attack abroad shows that what the group wants is far from the emancipation of the Igbo people”.