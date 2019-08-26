Nnamdi Kanu Is The Most Courageous And Powerful Southern Leader In Nigeria: Fani Kayode

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has described the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu as the most powerful and courageous Southern leader in Nigeria today.

Fani Kayode in a few tweets on Monday was reacting to a photo showing IPOB members in Japan, protection against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kanu had instructed his members in Japan to disgrace and arrest Buhari when he visits Japan for the TICAN. Buhari left Abuja on Sunday for Japan alongside governors of Kwara, Borno and Lagos states to participate in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (#TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama on August 28-30, 2019.

Speaking further Fani Kayode says Kanu can be described as very influential having been able to order his people to do his bidding.

He tweeted: He orders his men to protest in Japan and they do.

He orders his men to protest in Nuremberg and they do.

He orders his men to boycott elections and they do.

He orders his men to shut down the east and they do.

Does anyone still think @MaziNnamdiKanu is not relevant? https://t.co/FksqTuxpLo

@MaziNnamdiKanu is the most courageous and most powerful southern leader in Nigeria today. He says things that other southern leaders think but dare not say. He is a formidable force and a major factor in our politics. If theFG had sense they would not have treated him so badly.