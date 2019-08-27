Nnedinso Eze: Celebrating The Birth Of A Colossus, By Imoabasi Fineworld

Two days are prominent in the life of a man, the day he was born, and the day he discovers the purpose for which he was created.

According to a renowned writer, William Shakespeare, some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.

Ambassador Nnedinso, our beloved comrade, falls within the second category of Shakespeare’s classification.

She was not born with a golden spoon, but through hard work and service to humanity, she has emblazoned her name in the golden achieves of history.

Born on August 25, some years ago, Nnedinso who hails from Ibagwa-aka, Igbo-Eze South LGA in Enugu State of Nigeria scuttled through life like a typical Nigerian girl who was not born into royalty but who has decided to achieve royalty through the works of her hands.

Regardless of her course of study and the certificate acquired at the Federal University of Technology Minna, Nnedinso decided to step into the movie industry, thereby joining the Nollywood and subsequently registered as a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN Niger State Chapter before she relocated to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Her ingenuity, efficiency and hard work continued to push her upwards on the ladder of success till she became a member of the Executive Committee Manning the office of the Public Relations of AGN, Abuja Chapter.

Famous scientist, Plato, held the view that “a hero is born among a hundred, a wise man is found among a thousand, but an accomplished one might not be found even among a hundred thousand men”.

READ ALSO: Filth, Stench, Poverty, Disease In Lagos Community With Over 5000 Residents (VIDEO)

Nnedinso Eze decided to act not just to better her economy, but to relish the passion embedded in her – the passion to care for the needy and the less privileged in the society.

This passion pushed her to register an NGO at the Corporate Affairs Commission with the name Eze Patience Foundation.

Her main focus is for Girls and Women Empowerment through Skill Acquisition, Education etc and Care for widows and aged people.

Even before processing the registration, she was doing the actual work of charity, not the kind of eye-service our politicians are doing. Today, our politicians will go to the orphanage homes to donate items worth One Hundred Thousand Naira while spending Five Million for publicity just to score very cheap political point.

However, since the day Nnedinso’s NGO started operations in earnest, it has continued to be fuelled by the zeal to render humanitarian programs that are anchored on love and selfless service.

Sometimes she completely empties herself with no food to eat, provided her income touches the less privileged.

Beginning from Good Shepherd Orphanage Home in Gwagwalada, Unveil the Veil Orphanage Home, Apo Resettlement, the IDP camp in Dagba village, Area 1, Garki Abuja to Mercy Orphanage Suleja, we have faithfully followed Ambassador Patience Eze in all her outings.

Most times instead of garnering support from the other members and friends of the NGO, she would even be the one supporting others to come out and still end up donating 80 per cent of the items in most outings without complain. Truly she does not only have a large heart but a golden one for humanity.

We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone. Nnedinso Eze is a clear example of humanity personified.

READ ALSO: Lagos Traffic Problem Is More Terible Now Than Ever Before

Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his or her self, but Ambassador Eze also popularly known as Lady P trails the opposite direction.

Her whole life is poured out for others. Her true moment of joy comes when she has put smiles on the lips of others.

She does not really need to go out and tell people, ‘I’m a Christian. I believe in God, and that is the reason why I’m successful. That is the reason why I’m still here doing what I’m doing.’ While other ladies are slaying on social media, Nnedinso has created a niche for herself. She designs and publishes an inspirational Daily Devotional sharing the word of God on daily basis. She has also created an interactive online fellowship called DailyDose and occasionally connects Pastors to share the gospel on the WhatsApp group every Tuesday morning.

As a social mix with rare combination of talent and creativity, Nnedinso, poised to make the world laugh has created a Facebook page called Table Shakers Association (TSA). Here, unlimited jokes are freely shared on a daily basis.

Everybody I know who is funny, it’s in them. You can teach timing, or some people are able to tell a joke, though I don’t like to tell jokes. But I think you have to be born with a sense of humour and a sense of timing.

There is no end to education. It is not that you read a book, pass an examination, and finish with education. The whole of life, from the moment you are born to the moment you die, is a process of learning. I can boldly say that through life tutorials, hard work, perseverance and faith in God, Nnedinso is living her dreams.

It is true that happiness is an attitude of mind, born of the simple determination to be happy under all outward circumstances. Our beloved Comrade Patience does not only make herself happy always but she puts happiness in the hearts of everyone around her. In all her humanitarian outings, she’s always seen dancing with the children and the less privileged.

It is true that apart from God who sees our good work in the secret and rewards us openly, men also see and reward good and sincerity of purpose. This came to bare of resent when this lady with undaunted character was sought out and appointed the Director of Gender, Girl-child Empowerment, and Human Trafficking Matters in the National Youth Council of Nigeria and subsequently sworn in on 6th July, 2019.

For women and children, she’s a fighter and a defender She’s not comfortable with saying, ‘I’m done. I quit. I give up.’ That’s the way she is and that’s the way she’ll always be.

She infuses her life with action. She doesn’t wait for it to happen. She makes it happen. She makes her own future. She makes her own hope. She makes her own love. While honouring her creator, she does not passively wait for grace to come down from upon high, but she does what she can to make grace happen by herself, right now, right down here on Earth.

Nnedinso is not here on earth merely to make a living but to make a meaning. She’s here in order to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. She’s here to enrich the world.

We were born to win, but to be a winner, we must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win. Though she was designed for accomplishment, engineered for success and endowed with the seed of greatness, she never takes for granted the development of her various talents which does not only include acting and modelling.

Success is no accident. Nnedinso believes in hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what she is doing or learning to do. At one time, she’s attending lectures in furtherance of her studies. At another time, she’s making arrangements to be enrolled in a private Graphic Arts Tutorial. What a lady? When it looked like learning graphics would take so much of her time, she devised a means with which she’s personally handling the designing of her Daily Dose Devotional. Do you know what she did? She downloaded a new graphic application that helps her add writeups to well-designed backgrounds. She is so innovative and technologically up to date.

As a lady with variety, she has just founded a new NGO called Global Youth Entrepreneurship Forum for Good Leadership and Rural Development Goals (GLOYEF). The objectives include: To undertake and support socio-economic empowerment, emancipation and leadership programmes for the youths and the less-privileged in the society. To rehabilitate drugs addict, sensitize youths against electorate violence. To stand for the right of the vulnerable in the society using effective judicial services.

READ ALSO: Bribery, Extortion, Unruly Behaviour — LASTMA — An Overzealous Group With Misplaced Priorities

Nnedinso Eze understands properly the saying that “our attitude, not our aptitude determines our altitude”. She takes into considerations her attitude while relating with others. She believes in the dignity of human, therefore, she shows genuine love and personal respect to everyone that comes her way.

She hates dishonest, proud, arrogant people and cheats but embraces honest God-fearing, transparent, humble and intelligent people.

Her hobby includes dancing, reading good books, listening to music and traveling.

White, Sky Blue and Red are her best colours. She is in love with her native food called OTIPIRI OR AYARAYA AZIZHI

Such brains and talents cannot exist without accolades. Nnedinso was celebrated with the Award of Excellence by Kingdom Minded Influencers as Charity Ambassador of the year 2018. In the same year, she bagged the Humanitarian Entrepreneur presented by African Royal Merit Award 2018.

To a young hero, we at WomenArise Africa Initiative thunder three happy cheers and pray God to bless her, enrich her with abundance and continue to make her a blessing to humanity.

As she celebrates her birthday, may heaven celebrate her. May humanity celebrate her while she’s alive.

Happy birthday our hero, Ambassador Nnedinso Patience Peace Eze.

Written by Imoabasi Fineworld, Director – WomenArise Africa Initiative.