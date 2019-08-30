‘No Be Me Deny You Visa To Japan’ – Shehu Sani Claps Back At El-rufai

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has replied Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai in a hilarious clapback.

Shehu Sani, El-Rufai
On Thursday, El-rufai mocked the 8th Assembly senator, saying he has been sent out of the political system in the state and now resorted to blogging.

Reacting, Shehu Sani fired at the governor, saying he was just pained he was not taken to Japan by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari has been in Japan since Sunday for a conference with some world leaders alongside the Governors of Borno and Lagos states.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Gov Nasir El-Rufai, japan, Muhammadu Buhari, Shehu Sani
