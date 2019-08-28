‘No More Baby Send Me Some Nudes’ – Texas Governor Warns Lovers, Romance Scammers

by Amaka

The Governor of Texas, Gregory Wayne Abbott has sent out a warning to lovers and victims of romance scam who indulge in sending and receiving of explicit photos on social media.

Greg Abott
Texas Governor, Greg Abott
The governor broke the news on his Instagram page, stating that once the person is caught in the act or tracked doing that in Texas then he or she will be jailed.
Abott captioned the video:
“Many people—especially women—get unwanted sexually explicit pictures by text or social media.
It’s disgusting.
Now, it’s illegal in Texas.
#txlege”



