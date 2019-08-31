Nollywood Actor, Saka Breaks Down In Tears During Mother’s Burial

by Temitope Alabi
Saka
Saka

Nollywood actor and comedian, Afeez Oyetoro,  known as Saka, is bereaved.

According to reports, Saka just lost his mother.

Reports have it that Saka’s mom died on Thursday at the age of 92.

Saka was pictured at his mom’s burial weeping profusely.

Sharing the sad news on his IG page, he wrote: “Finally I have now joined the club of orphans aka “omo orukan”.My Mum has joined my late Dad her late husband about 40 hours ago. May her soul and the souls of others who have also joined their wives or husbands down there rest in perfect peace. … IT IS WELL.”

Tags from the story
Afeez Oyetoro, saka
