New mom, Toyin Aimakhu is definitely still basking in the euphoria of her status.

The actress who welcomed her son Ire, with husband actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, a few weeks back, has taken to social media to share a beautiful new image of herself with her son.

Rocking a white and black outfit, Toyin cuddled her son in the new photo.

She had weeks ago revealed his name to her teeming fans writing.