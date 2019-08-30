Non-Invitation Of Buhari To Witness G7 Meeting Not A Snub — Presidency

The presidency has reacted to a statement by the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party(YPP), Kingsley Moghalu regarding President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence from the just-concluded G-7 meeting in France.

According to Moghalu, it is sad that presidents of South Africa and Rwanda, Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Kagame were invited yet the president of Africa’s supposedly largest economy was invited.

However, in a statement late Thursday night, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said Moghalu was either being ignorant of playing petty politics.

Speaking further, Mr Shehu said the non-invitation of President Buhari to witness the G7 meeting this year is not a snub, adding that the joke is not on Buhari but on Moghalu for attempting to make ignorance fashionable.u