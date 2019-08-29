‘Nothing Wrong In Married Men Impregnating Their Maid’ – Counsellor Lutterodt

by Temitope Alabi
Counselor Lutterodt
Counsellor Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian marriage and relationship counselor, Counselor Lutterodt, has again gotten many tongues wagging following his recent statement advising married men to impregnate their maids if their wives can’t conceive.

Lutterodt, stated that there is nothing wrong if a married man gets his maid pregnant because his wife is infertile or barren.

He added that such behaviour is allowed should the man’s wife not be fulfilling the duties of a wife.

“If a wife is not exhibiting a good character and the maid is doing such, then what makes it wrong for the husband to make a move by going for the maid.

Every man wants peace and so if your wife is not giving you that, and your maid is, then there is nothing wrong with you going in for her”, Counselor Lutterodt added.

