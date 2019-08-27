NYSC Will Not Pay Ransom For Kidnapped Corps Members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, DG NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned corps members against exposing themselves to situation that could lead them into getting kidnapped.

The NYSC DG made it clear that the scheme will not pay ransom on any corps member kidnapped or in a bandit attack.

The DG made this known during his unannounced visit on camp officials and Corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Katsina.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Katsina State NYSC, Alex Obemeata said the Director-General advised the corps members not to endanger their security and also secure themselves to avoid being victims of kidnapping.

According to Obemeata, “Addressing the corps members in Katsina Camp, the NYSC Boss urges corps members to be focused and be law-abiding. He said they should not endanger their security anywhere they found themselves.

“The DG advised Corps Members to ensure they are in their rooms at most by 6:00 pm every day and avoid exposing themselves to be vulnerable to kidnapping and bandit attack.

“He stressed it to the corps members that the NYSC will never pay ransom if any corps member is kidnapped. Corps Members are therefore advised to secure themselves as much as possible to avoid being kidnapped.

“He warned them to always obtain permission before travelling if they must travel out of the state.

“Gen. Ibrahim said that the highest record of deaths amongst corps members was as a result of a road traffic accident. The DG lamented that three corps members had just lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident in Katsina,” he said.