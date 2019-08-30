Okorocha’s Thugs Attack Imo Asset Recovery Team In Owerri (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Collage photo of Okorocha and scene from the attack
Collage photo of Okorocha and scene from the attack

A new video is currently trending on social media where hoodlums loyal to Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, were seen attacking the Imo state Asset Recovery Team led by Jasper Nduka.

According to reports, trouble started after the committee stormed Okorocha’s Spibat mansion to recover vehicles belonging to the government and the State’s Coat of Arm.

Read Also: Rochas Okorocha Stole N1tr From Imo State Coffers In 8 Years: Ihedioha

Thugs loyal to the former governor were said to have repelled the move and attacked them with various deadly weapons.

This made other members of the committee flee the scene but Jasper Nduka was not so lucky as he was caught and given the beating of his life.

 

Tags from the story
Emeka Ihediaoha, Jasper Ndukka, rochas okorocha
0

You may also like

Elections Are Contests Among Brothers – Jonathan

Today in Nigerian History: 22nd June

Bode George's criticisms of Tinubu borne out of bile, hatred and jealousy - APC

Lagos APC Expresses Happiness Over PDP Crises

NAFDAC destroys goods worth N11.5m

man loses job because of being a strong buhari supporter

Buhari Hands Over APC Presidential Candidacy To Another Candidate In Delta State (Video)

Daddy Freeze, Bisi Alimi blasts Apostle Suleiman

Russian Ambassador To Turkey Shot In Ankara

Amaechi’s Presence In Rivers House Of Assembly Prevented Total Breakdown Of Law And Order, Says Chief Of Staff

Bishop Oyedepo’s handkerchief (Mantle) and (Anointing Oil) raise man who “died 4 times.”(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *