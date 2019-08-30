Okorocha’s Thugs Attack Imo Asset Recovery Team In Owerri (VIDEO)

A new video is currently trending on social media where hoodlums loyal to Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, were seen attacking the Imo state Asset Recovery Team led by Jasper Nduka.

According to reports, trouble started after the committee stormed Okorocha’s Spibat mansion to recover vehicles belonging to the government and the State’s Coat of Arm.

Thugs loyal to the former governor were said to have repelled the move and attacked them with various deadly weapons.

This made other members of the committee flee the scene but Jasper Nduka was not so lucky as he was caught and given the beating of his life.