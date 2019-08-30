Olamide Calls Out Men Sliding Into His DM To Ask Him Out (VIDEO)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide has sent a message to men sliding into his DM to ask him out after watching videos of half-naked ladies dancing to his new song on Instagram.

Olamide
Nigerian rapper, Olamide

The Nigerian rapper disclosed that most of the messages are from Arab men, who keep professing their love to him because of the videos, thinking he is also a lady.

The father of three sternly cautioned them to stop raunchy the messages.

Watch his video below:

#Olamide slams men sliding into his DM to ask him out

