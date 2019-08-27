Omokri Reveals Difference Between Buhari’s Cabal And Yahoo Boys

President Muhammadu Buhari’s major critic, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has differentiated between Buhari’s cabal and Internet fraudsters known as Yahoo boys.

Omokri in a tweet on Tuesday, said while Yahoo boys steal from foreigners and invest in Nigeria, Buhari’ cabal steals from Nigerians and invest with foreigners.

He says other than this, there’s no difference between the fraudsters and Buhari’s cabinet.

The ONLY real difference between Yahoo boys and General @MBuhari’s CABAL is that Yahoo boys steal from FOREIGNERS and invest in NIGERIA while General Buhari’s CABAL steals from NIGERIANS and invest with FOREIGNERS. Other than that they are THE SAME!