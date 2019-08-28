Only A Jobless Leader Leaves His Country To Greet Junior Ministers: Reno Omokri Attacks Buhari

Reno Omokri, an ardent critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has launched another verbal attack on the president over his visit to Japan.

Recall that President Buhari travelled to Japan on Sunday for a conference. However, the Japanese leader is in France for the G7 summit.

This has brought mixed reactions from Nigerians. Reno Omokri even stated that Nigeria was not invited because of the ‘chaotic governance’ of President Buhari.

Reno further attacked the president saying, that he is jobless for visiting a country whose leader is not around.

See his post below: