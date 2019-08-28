Oyinbo Man Rain Curses On Ghanaian Dwarf Who Claims To Be Richer Than Dangote

by Olayemi Oladotun

A man who identifies himself as Fakeoyibo has blasted a Ghanaian big boy identified as Shatta Bandle for claiming he is richer than billionaire, Aliko Dangote.

Fakeoyibo
Shatta Bandle and Fakeoyibo

Recall that some days ago, a video of a Ghanian dwarf claiming he is richer that African richest man, Dangote went viral.

This claim has continued from Shatta Bandle and in response, the white man made it clear to the Ghanaian that Dangote ha employed millions of workers all over Africa.

Also Read: I Am Richer Than Dangote — Dwarf Ghanaian With No Front Teeth Boasts

The white man also expressed that Africa’s richest man has lots of investments and will be launching his own private refinery soon.

In a ‘Gbas Gbos’ moment, the white man described the Ghanaian dwarf as short Maltina bottle and an ugly zombie.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
aliko dangote, Fakeoyibo, Shatta Bandle
0

You may also like

Train rams behind a truck kills nine persons in Lagos

Police confirms the death of Man brutalised by Soldiers.

World Cup: FIFA wants Broadcasters to show Fewer Shots of Attractive Women

See how much a Teenager sold his father’s N7.5million SUV to purchase drugs

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 21th April

President Buhari

Full List Of Ministers And Assigned Portfolios

Ezekwesili makes PRIO’s 2018 Nobel Peace Prize shortlist

Scandal : Man rapes 10 year old cousin

APC withdraws from Local government elections ( Find out the reason )

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *