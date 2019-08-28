Oyinbo Man Rain Curses On Ghanaian Dwarf Who Claims To Be Richer Than Dangote

A man who identifies himself as Fakeoyibo has blasted a Ghanaian big boy identified as Shatta Bandle for claiming he is richer than billionaire, Aliko Dangote.

Recall that some days ago, a video of a Ghanian dwarf claiming he is richer that African richest man, Dangote went viral.

This claim has continued from Shatta Bandle and in response, the white man made it clear to the Ghanaian that Dangote ha employed millions of workers all over Africa.

Also Read: I Am Richer Than Dangote — Dwarf Ghanaian With No Front Teeth Boasts

The white man also expressed that Africa’s richest man has lots of investments and will be launching his own private refinery soon.

In a ‘Gbas Gbos’ moment, the white man described the Ghanaian dwarf as short Maltina bottle and an ugly zombie.

Watch the video below: