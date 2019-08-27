Oyo Inaugurates Two New SUBEB Board Members

The Oyo State Government has inaugurated two Full-Time board members of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (OyoSUBEB).

The Board members are Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro (North) and Mr Akeem Oladeji, who are both educationists and politicians.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, addressed the new board members in Ibadan after their inauguration, urging them to make accountability their watchwords, stressing that the present administration has zero tolerance for corruption.

Adeniran said the Board had a vital role to play in the development and promotion of education for an improved tomorrow of the State and Nigeria, at large.

According to him, while the Board has achieved significant results as soon as he assumed office as the Chair, it is expected that the Board would attain better heights with their contribution to the Board’s affairs.

In his words,

“This is a clarion call to service, and please be partners in progress. The State Government requires your competency and wealth of experience to support the Board, giving strategic direction and ensuring attainment of the goals we are set to deliver.”

Mr Akeem Oladeji promised his dedication to service and support to the current Chairman of the board in transforming the Basic Education sector, adding that the board will not disappoint the State.

Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, who is representing the Northern part of Oyo State, Oke-Ogun, assured the Government of his unalloyed support for the State Basic Education Board, promising to support the Chairman in his efforts to turn the board around.