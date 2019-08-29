Pantless Dancer Zodwa Wabantu Finally Exposes Bare Bum (18+Video)

Zodwa Wabantu, the controversial South African pantless dancer, has thrilled her fans once again by giving them a full view of her bare bum on her Instagram page.

Wabantu shared a video of herself wearing nothing while getting her cellulite fixed during a spa session with oil rubbed all over bum.

The controversial dancer never shys away from showing her body especially her bum to the public

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial South African socialite sparked outrage after she allowed fans put their hands into her private part while she was on stage.

Watch the video below: