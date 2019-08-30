Pantless Dancer Zodwa Wabantu Shares Photo Of Her Spreading Her Legs On Stage (Photo)

by Amaka

Controversial South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu recently shared a photo where she spread her legs for ale fans to catch a glimpse of her private part while she performed on stage.

Zodwa Wabantu
South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu

The singer, popular for dancing without pants, went on to profess her love for her fans in the caption.

Information Nigeria recalls Wabantu had thrilled her fans by giving them a full view of her bare bum on her Instagram page after she let some of her male fans put their hands in between her legs.

See her post below:

Zodwa Wabantu
South African entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu
