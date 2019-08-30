Pantless Toyin Lawani Twerks Up A Storm On Her Bed

by Amaka

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has sparked outrage on social media after she shared a raunchy video of her twerking and whining her waist.

Toyin Lawani
Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani

In the video, the stylist, who revealed she was waiting for a spa session, was without any underwear while she was lying on the bed.

The mom of two is popularly known for pulling nude stunts all in the name of promoting either skincare line or fashion brand.

Many have criticized her for the video while some male of her fans have poured out all the unimaginable things they would like to do to her.

Read Also: Pantless Dancer Zodwa Wabantu Shares Photo Of Her Spreading Her Legs On Stage (Photo)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Toyin Lawani
0

You may also like

Nigerians react to news of Nina’s graduation, accuse her of buying her B.Sc degree

SEE Photos From Annie Idibia’s Surprise Welcome Party…(Look)

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe

‘Wizkid and Larry Gaga’s song turn me on’ – Mercy Aigbe

“Even My As*hole Is Bleached”- Dencia Says

Is This The Way Forward: Upcoming Actress Lizzy Gold Exposes Her “Thing” In New Photo

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Capt. Matthew Step Out For Date Night

Kiss Daniel eager to dump his record label?

Between Helen Paul and a fan who dragged her for using Hijab in her skit

#BBNaija: Ex-Big Brother Housemate, Khloe Reunites With Denrele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *