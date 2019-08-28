Pastor Kills Mother With Dagger In Anambra

by Verity

A 30-year-old man has absconded after reportedly stabbing his mother, on Tuesday in Anambra.

The deceased, Mrs. Grace Anaka, was said to have been killed at Ifite Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, Nwabueze Anaka, reportedly a pastor in one of the new generation churches in the area, was said to have committed the crime at the family compound early on Tuesday morning.

Read Also: Grandma Unconscious After Being Flogged Mercilessly By Police

The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained but the suspect was said to have taken off as soon as he committed the act.

The incident was confirmed by police spokesman Haruna Mohammed, adding that the deceased was stabbed with a dagger.

He said also that the matter is being currently investigated and efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect have been intensified.

Tags from the story
Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, Grace Anaka, Nwabueze Anaka
0

You may also like

Army officer killed in Rivers state election violence, just few weeks to his wedding

House Help Hacks 65-year-old Magistrate To Death In Ogun

From 1-5 Star; Lagos Grades 50 Hotels

Banks Shut In Akure Over Robbery Scare

Ambode Gives Contractor Three Months To Complete Ipaja-Ayobo Road

American citizen Marries Hausa lover He Met Online After Converting To Islam (Photos)

40 stalls Burnt In Fire Outbreak At Garki Model Market

Police Nabs Nursing Mother, Four Others Over Sale Of Three-Day Old Baby

Fashola Unveiles Tallest Hotel In West Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *