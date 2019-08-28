Pastor Kills Mother With Dagger In Anambra

A 30-year-old man has absconded after reportedly stabbing his mother, on Tuesday in Anambra.

The deceased, Mrs. Grace Anaka, was said to have been killed at Ifite Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, Nwabueze Anaka, reportedly a pastor in one of the new generation churches in the area, was said to have committed the crime at the family compound early on Tuesday morning.

The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained but the suspect was said to have taken off as soon as he committed the act.

The incident was confirmed by police spokesman Haruna Mohammed, adding that the deceased was stabbed with a dagger.

He said also that the matter is being currently investigated and efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect have been intensified.