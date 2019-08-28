Pastor’s Wife Justifies Wearing Bikini After She Was Criticized (Photo)

by Olabanji

Popular American actress and wife to popular preacher Devon Franklin, Meagan Good has replied a social media user who called her out for wearing a bikini.

Meagan Good
American Actress, Meagan Good

The actress gave an epic response to her follower who criticized her for wearing a bikini to the beach despite being a pastor’s wife.

The actress shared a photo of herself in a nude bikini and the follower wrote:

“Aren’t you married to a pastor. This is cute but not appropriate”.

Below is Meagan’s reply to the morality police.

READ ALSO: Mr Eazi And Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Engage In Dance Challenge

Tags from the story
Devon Franklin, Meagan Good
0

You may also like

Ahmad Lawan

Senate President Lawan Reacts To Attack On Ekweremadu

Kidnapper Evans pleads guilty, remanded in Kiri Kiri maximum Prison

Julius Agwu Launches Youtube Channel

NAFDAC Uncovers Fake Wine Factories In Onitsha, Arrests 9 Suspects

Harry Kane closer to winning the Golden boot as he scores four goals against Leicester City

Amaechi Sets 2018 Deadline For Completion Of Rail Projects

President Emmerson Mnangagwa swears in New cabinet members

FG set to create 360,000 jobs for Nigerian youths

Taking either Sprite or Fanta with Vitamin C is poisonous – Court orders NAFDAC informs customers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *