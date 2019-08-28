Pastor’s Wife Justifies Wearing Bikini After She Was Criticized (Photo)

Popular American actress and wife to popular preacher Devon Franklin, Meagan Good has replied a social media user who called her out for wearing a bikini.
The actress gave an epic response to her follower who criticized her for wearing a bikini to the beach despite being a pastor’s wife.
The actress shared a photo of herself in a nude bikini and the follower wrote:
“Aren’t you married to a pastor. This is cute but not appropriate”.
Below is Meagan’s reply to the morality police.
