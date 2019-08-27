PDP Appeals For Release Of Its Abducted Member, Hon. Adelabu Musa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has once again appealed to those who abducted its chairman Hon. Adelabu Musa, three weeks ago in Okene to release him.

The party expressed concern over the continued abduction of Adelabu and charged security agencies to ensure his safe release as the family of the abducted party chieftain is in serious grief and are barely surviving in the absence of the breadwinner.

In a statement, the party maintained that the continuous holding of Adelabu has further reinforced the party’s belief that his abduction was politically motivated.

“Politics should not be debased to this ridiculous level. We have good reasons to suspect the government and we are not mincing words about this,” the statement added.

According to the party, democracy is about freedom of association, noting that it is morally wrong in a democratic dispensation to coerce people to associate against their wish.

“A word is enough for the wise,” the statement concluded.