[Photos]: Actress Shan George Undergoes Spinal Cord Surgery

Actress Shan George Undergoes Spinal Cord Surgery

by Temitope Alabi

Shan George

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Shan George, has just undergone a spinal cord surgery in Abuja.

Sharing photos from her IG page, the actress wrote;

“I’ve been battling a spine disease for so many months now, in and out of hospital since January 2019, finally I was told d only solution is a spine surgery, a very delicate surgery that can render me permanently paralysed for d rest of my life if not properly done, I was so scared, the bill for such surgery runs into millions of naira.

“Long story short, I finally did the surgery In a clinic in abuja called Brain and Spine Surgery Consotium. I want to say a very big thank u to friends and family who went out of their way to support with d huge surgery bill, I will never forget u for supporting instead of looking for lame heartless reasons and excuses not to help. God bless u all immensely.

“Who says Brain, Spine and other delicate Surgeries can’t be done in Nigeria? I’m recuperating fine. Help me thank God.

Shan George
Shan George
0

